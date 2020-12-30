Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,370.00

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,370 ($30.96) and last traded at GBX 2,315 ($30.25), with a volume of 139191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,345 ($30.64).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,218.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,116.36. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

