Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.58

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $15.15. Points International shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 35,077 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company has a market cap of $191.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Points International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Points International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Points International during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

