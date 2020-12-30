pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00298002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.02047323 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,681,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,733 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

