PlayChip (PLA) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $786.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.93 or 0.02074753 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

