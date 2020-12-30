PIXEL Trading Up 6.8% This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $491,627.59 and approximately $682,822.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,396.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.52 or 0.01237876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00053695 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00251907 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

