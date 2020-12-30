Pivot Token (PVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $813,659.97

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $813,659.97 and $287,456.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00135669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00591226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00315519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00053910 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

