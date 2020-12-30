Pivot Token Market Capitalization Tops $795,190.83 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $795,190.83 and approximately $204,344.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00587735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00159015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00306010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

