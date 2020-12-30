Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) Receives $89.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,317,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIPR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.47. 47,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $106.17.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

