PieDAO DEFI++ Price Hits $1.63 on Major Exchanges (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005664 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $546,205.08 and $17,600.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00582157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00158094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00304877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00051122 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

