Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0045 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $368,719.84 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,293.33 or 0.99661749 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027861 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019364 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00353076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00534916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00128116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00033074 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,174,750 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

