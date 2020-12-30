Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 175.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 151.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 118,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

