Phantasma Trading Down 20.5% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $134,608.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,846.97 or 0.99556044 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011513 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

