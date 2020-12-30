PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

PG&E stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 344,170.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 82,601 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 34.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,587 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $14,057,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 108.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 228,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

