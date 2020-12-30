Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) Receives GBX 248.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).
PFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.
In related news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £5,017.20 ($6,555.00).
About Petrofac Limited (PFC.L)
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.
Read More: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.