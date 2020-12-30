Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) Receives GBX 248.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

PFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £5,017.20 ($6,555.00).

PFC traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 143.25 ($1.87). 1,023,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.13. The firm has a market cap of £495.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. Petrofac Limited has a one year low of GBX 105.70 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73.

About Petrofac Limited (PFC.L)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

