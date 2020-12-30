Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.15. Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 2,627,245 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

About Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

