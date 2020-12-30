Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) & Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Head to Head Analysis

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 23.13% 13.13% 13.12% Tellurian -747.05% -106.47% -43.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Tellurian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $44.96 million 0.51 $9.52 million N/A N/A Tellurian $28.77 million 14.82 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -1.87

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Permianville Royalty Trust and Tellurian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Tellurian 2 4 1 0 1.86

Tellurian has a consensus target price of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 139.02%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.