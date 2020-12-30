Perlin (PERL) Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $1.92 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perlin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00582157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00158094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00304877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

