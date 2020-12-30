Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) vs. CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Critical Comparison

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and CMTSU Liquidation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $261.45 million 1.29 $12.89 million $0.49 25.47 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 2.90% 6.79% 3.92% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perion Network and CMTSU Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 0 4 0 3.00 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.87%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Summary

Perion Network beats CMTSU Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; Smilebox that enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, and collages; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

