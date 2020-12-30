Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Down 6.1%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $173.00 and last traded at $175.95. 885,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 415,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,596,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 115.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

