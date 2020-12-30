Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PENN. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of PENN opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,646 shares of company stock valued at $28,954,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

