Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Shares Gap Down to $12.84

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $12.38. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 94,281 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41. The stock has a market cap of £175.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.91.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.