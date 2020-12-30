PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $599.17

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $599.17 and traded as high as $675.00. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $657.00, with a volume of 125,643 shares.

PAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 602.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 599.17. The company has a market cap of £453.02 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.32%.

About PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

