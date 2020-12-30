PayPie (PPP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $672.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 82.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 105.7% against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $672.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00042597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00282011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.42 or 0.02066919 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

