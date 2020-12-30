Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $105.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $93.14 on Monday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders have sold a total of 560,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,448,737 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

