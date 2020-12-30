Paula Ragan Sells 4,800 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Paula Ragan sold 1,797 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,579.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 603 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,221.00.

Shares of XFOR opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XFOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

