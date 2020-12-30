Paul Luongo Sells 2,084 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36.
- On Friday, October 23rd, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $157,537.29.
Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $923,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.
Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.