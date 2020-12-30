Paul Luongo Sells 2,084 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36.

On Friday, October 23rd, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $157,537.29.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $923,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

