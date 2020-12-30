Paul B. Middleton Sells 216,667 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

