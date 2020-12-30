Particl (PART) 1-Day Volume Tops $20,548.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $20,548.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,740,542 coins and its circulating supply is 9,706,708 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

