PARSIQ Market Cap Hits $73.96 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $73.96 million and $2.82 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00045878 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020231 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002585 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,386,072 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

