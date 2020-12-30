Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Given New C$33.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.50 to C$33.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLC. Scotiabank increased their target price on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.11.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$28.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$832.87 million and a P/E ratio of 63.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$31.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.83.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

