Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Park Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

