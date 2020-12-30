Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.11. Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15.

About Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL)

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.