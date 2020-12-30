Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

PZZA stock opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 244.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.