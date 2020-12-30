PancakeSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $49.87 million and $1.04 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00131193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00581841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00158093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00304388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051025 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 125,479,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,924,305 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

