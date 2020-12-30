Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $83,000 Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANVS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

