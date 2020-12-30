Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Security LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Precigen by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precigen by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 403,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares acquired 6,758,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,398,519 shares in the company, valued at $101,374,520.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,988 shares of company stock valued at $223,114. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.76. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

