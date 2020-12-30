Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $51,000 in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Evolus by 18.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.