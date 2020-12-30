Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ FTFT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Future FinTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

