Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 7.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $25.38. 10,634,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 2,925,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

