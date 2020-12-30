Ozon Holdings PLC’s (NASDAQ:OZON) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 4th

Ozon’s (NASDAQ:OZON) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 4th. Ozon had issued 33,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $990,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

