OWNDATA Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $444,024.51 and $120.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00040689 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002518 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020224 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002535 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.