Own (CHX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00287676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Own Profile

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Own is medium.com/@owndata . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Own is owndata.network

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

