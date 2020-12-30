OST (OST) Price Hits $0.0133 on Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and $1.35 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00290445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026420 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.