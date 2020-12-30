OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.94 ($49.34).

OSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) price target on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of FRA OSR opened at €51.98 ($61.15) on Wednesday. OSRAM Licht AG has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($93.44). The business’s 50 day moving average is €51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.11.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

