Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $3.85. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 10,445 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

