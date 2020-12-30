Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $3.85. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 10,445 shares.
Several equities analysts have commented on OSMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.
About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.
