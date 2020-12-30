Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,272. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.