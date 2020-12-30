Origo (OGO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Origo token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Origo has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $562,992.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00285733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025557 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

