Origin Sport Market Capitalization Tops $572,477.71 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $572,477.71 and approximately $948,300.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.