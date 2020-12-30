Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Origen Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.12. Origen Financial shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 261,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Origen Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origen Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

