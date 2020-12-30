ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Price Down 8%

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.74. 1,092,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 748,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $525.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

